Successfull AR game campaing

The first augmented reality (AR) game campaign in public transport was a great success and it brought joy to thousands of people.

The family company Leipomo Rosten Oy (bakery) wanted to stand out from the crowd when marketing its new seed drops and did something that nobody else had done before. Normally the back of the bus seats, traditional campaign stickers are static, but in this case stickers were an interactive portal to the digital world and a fun game. In the game users try to collect as many product packages as possible. Naturally, users were able to follow their success on realtime scoreboard.

The AAVA AR application was launched during this campaign a total of 22,600 times. Huge number of unique gameplay was generated: 81,648 games were played!

