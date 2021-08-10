THE18.DESIGN

ATOM V.2 Tools for Sketch & Figma

THE18.DESIGN
THE18.DESIGN
  • Save
ATOM V.2 Tools for Sketch & Figma product design lims crm chart analytics saas dashboard visual design interface usability ux design system atom uikit minimalism uidesign clean ui clean ui 18design
Download color palette

Hi dribbble mates! 😉

ATOM V.2 Tools for Sketch & Figma

Use simple and handy cards system. It can be easily scaled to any app or tool you need.

A huge symbols library for creating your own components. There are all necessary components for even complex cases.

✓ 300+ Components: Headers, Footers, Side bars, UIColors, Typography, Buttons, Inputs, Dropdowns, Navigation, UI Elements.
✓ 30+ Tamplates have high level for your project
✓ 100+ Icons for design project
✓ Three options 12-column grid for SideBar
✓ Easily customizable font and colors for all pages

💎Versions of Sketch and Figma

ATOM V.2 Tools for Sketch & Figma

18 Design | Instagram

THE18.DESIGN
THE18.DESIGN

More by THE18.DESIGN

View profile
    • Like