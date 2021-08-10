TrackPro | Health care IOT based dashboard

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Idea behind this dashboard id of ARMBANDS
Every patient wears an armband and user can track them from the dashboard.
This can be used by doctors or company manager/caretaker. By which one can create groups/branches like OFFICE, WAREHOUSE, etc and track no of healthy and infected workers.
Feel Free to criticize or appreciate it.
I would like to know my mistakes and improve them.
Case Study https://www.behance.net/gallery/125051385/A-health-tracking-dashboard-IOT-Device
Thanks For Reading!!