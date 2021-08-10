Gitesh Sharma

TrackPro | Health care IOT based dashboard

Idea behind this dashboard id of ARMBANDS

Every patient wears an armband and user can track them from the dashboard.

This can be used by doctors or company manager/caretaker. By which one can create groups/branches like OFFICE, WAREHOUSE, etc and track no of healthy and infected workers.

Case Study https://www.behance.net/gallery/125051385/A-health-tracking-dashboard-IOT-Device

