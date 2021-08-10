Konstantin

Maara App

Konstantin
Konstantin
  • Save
Maara App figma prototyping zen sleep meditation application app ux animation ui illustration interface uiux inspiration graphicdesign design
Download color palette

Hi Dribbble!

I want to present to you the concept of Maar's application. Maar's goal is to teach how to meditate correctly, control stress, relax and ensure a calm, healthy and uninterrupted sleep.
This is the first shot of this cycle. I hope you will like it!

Konstantin
Konstantin

More by Konstantin

View profile
    • Like