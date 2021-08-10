Akartha

Team Work - Illustration.

Akartha
Akartha
  • Save
Team Work - Illustration. ui branding illustration agency dribble design akartha animation
Download color palette

Hey guys! Here's an illustration we made for Athamas expense management app!
An app that was made to revitalize your business expenses!
Let us know what you think about it.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 10, 2021
Akartha
Akartha

More by Akartha

View profile
    • Like