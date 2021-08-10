Vip Sitaraman

Whitepaper — Out-Of-Pocket Health: 6 Stages of Health Tech Grief

Had the privilege of working with @nikillinit of Out-Of-Pocket Health on this whitepaper, "The Six Stages of Health Tech Grief"
 
In this whitepaper, Nikhil covers common ideas people have when thinking about building healthcare companies, the challenges/opportunities in those areas, and how to think about distribution — all in the hallmark Out-Of-Pocket "meme" format; check it out here!

