ROHAN SHARMA

Travel app redesign

ROHAN SHARMA
ROHAN SHARMA
  • Save
Travel app redesign logo motion graphics 3d animation uiux case study tab bar search ui ux filters onboarding ui orange travel app design homescreen uiux design travel app redesign uiux thrillophilia app travel app graphic design ui
Download color palette

Hi folks!

This was a personal project in which I completely rebuilt the Thrillophilia travel app.

Designed on Figma.

Do share your feedback!

Have a project in mind?
Contact me
Instagram | Twitter | Linkedin | Dribbble

ROHAN SHARMA
ROHAN SHARMA

More by ROHAN SHARMA

View profile
    • Like