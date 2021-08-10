Srivathson Thyagarajan

Swiggy's widget for iOS

Srivathson Thyagarajan
Srivathson Thyagarajan
Hire Me
  • Save
Swiggy's widget for iOS 3d app delivery food swiggy widgets ios apple ui ux concept illustration vector design dailyuichallenge
Swiggy's widget for iOS 3d app delivery food swiggy widgets ios apple ui ux concept illustration vector design dailyuichallenge
Swiggy's widget for iOS 3d app delivery food swiggy widgets ios apple ui ux concept illustration vector design dailyuichallenge
Swiggy's widget for iOS 3d app delivery food swiggy widgets ios apple ui ux concept illustration vector design dailyuichallenge
Swiggy's widget for iOS 3d app delivery food swiggy widgets ios apple ui ux concept illustration vector design dailyuichallenge
Download color palette
  1. Apple-Swiggy-Widget.png
  2. Small-size.png
  3. Medium-size.png
  4. Large-size-1.png
  5. Large-size-2.png

Day #10 of 30
This is the 2nd-shot of this series. Apple introduced widgets from iOS 14. Although, this feature was present in Android for quite sometime, Apple has made these look elegant and sophisticated.

Presented here is Swiggy's widget for iOS with small, medium & large sizes. The size referred for designing the frames are as follows:
1. Small widget size: 169x169 points -> [pixels]
2. Medium widget size: 360x169 points -> [pixels]
3. Large widget size: 360x376 points -> [pixels]

Like it? Press L for like and leave a comment if you think we can be creative when it comes to displaying flash messages.

Srivathson Thyagarajan
Srivathson Thyagarajan
In the business of designing positive UX and I like grids!
Hire Me

More by Srivathson Thyagarajan

View profile
    • Like