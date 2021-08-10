👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Day #10 of 30
This is the 2nd-shot of this series. Apple introduced widgets from iOS 14. Although, this feature was present in Android for quite sometime, Apple has made these look elegant and sophisticated.
Presented here is Swiggy's widget for iOS with small, medium & large sizes. The size referred for designing the frames are as follows:
1. Small widget size: 169x169 points -> [pixels]
2. Medium widget size: 360x169 points -> [pixels]
3. Large widget size: 360x376 points -> [pixels]
Like it? Press L for like and leave a comment if you think we can be creative when it comes to displaying flash messages.