Lionel Messi Goal Celebration

Hello Guys 👋
Here's is my first shot!
Lionel Messi is leaving FC Barcelona due to financial problems on the club,
It's sad when I saw his press conference, he's leaving his home, and he promises that he will come back to Barcelona one day! I hope he gets well on his new club!
Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought's on that.
