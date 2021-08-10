Opek Studio

Lionel Messi Goal Celebration

Lionel Messi Goal Celebration 2d illustration soccer cartoon football cartoon football football artwork barcelona football player soccer art adidas lionel messi messi football icon football illustration adobe illustrator illustrator animation illustration vector graphic design football art
Hello Guys 👋

Here's is my first shot!
Lionel Messi is leaving FC Barcelona due to financial problems on the club,
It's sad when I saw his press conference, he's leaving his home, and he promises that he will come back to Barcelona one day! I hope he gets well on his new club!

Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought's on that.

opekstudio@gmail.com

opekstudio

Thank You!

