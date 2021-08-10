WP REALITY AR Woocommerce plugin.

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
WordPress & Woocommerce
Realit utilizes the existing e-commerce environment and does not need separate applications or other solutions (WordPress & Woocommerce). Turn your ecommerce into an instantly augmented reality (AR) platform.
3D visualization for your website
In addition to AR, Realit enables 3D preview for all devices. Visualization with a 3D model opens up a new way for desktop users to get to know the products, for example.
From a standard image to AR content
Realit automatically works and generates reality content added from a standard e-commerce product image – no separate 3D model is required unless they exist separately.
Customization & Content
Possibility of turnkey delivery as well as customizations for different platforms or needs. In addition to 3D models and AR, we also efficiently produce other necessary content for the online store.
Familiar maintenance environment
Management with a familiar hosting environment through the control panel of a standard WordPress site.
Easy to set up
Quick and easy set up process! The installation takes a few minutes, after which the content configuration is just as fast.
https://broomudigitals.fi/eng/wp-plugin-realit/
mikko@broomudigitals.fi