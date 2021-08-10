Shreni Dand
Zomato

Advertisement Campaigns

Shreni Dand
Zomato
Shreni Dand for Zomato
  • Save
Advertisement Campaigns targets animation visits campaigns promotion advertisements ads partners boost promote visibility ux ui design restaurant merchant delivery food zomato
Download color palette
  1. Ads_1.mp4
  2. Ads_2.png

Zomato Restaurant Partners can now create advertisements for their restaurant on their own. Creating ads will promote their restaurant’s visibility to more customers and get recommended on 3 million searches on the Zomato app.

Creating and tracking ads just got easier for our partners 😊

Zomato
Zomato

More by Zomato

View profile
    • Like