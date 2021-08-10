Andrii Kovalchuk

Pear Cat

Pear Cat happy funny nice unused sale design fruit pear animal pet cat illustration mascot character tutorial lesson brand branding logotype logo
The process of creating an illustrative logo from a pencil sketch to a vector version. Hope you'll like it
Buy this logo https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=554376

