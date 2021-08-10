Sreelakshmi S Warrier

Gift Store: Web App Design

"Every gift is a wish of happiness."

Hello, fellow Dribbblers,
Do you enjoy sending and receiving gifts?

This is a concept shot of a web app for an online gift shop. Please show some love and share your thoughts and feedback.

