Maulana Indrayana

Food delivery with local wisdom

Maulana Indrayana
Maulana Indrayana
  • Save
Food delivery with local wisdom design vector illustration minimal app ui branding
Download color palette

Carrying the theme of food delivery with local wisdom, this design theme is white, I hope you like it and spoil your eyes.

we open collaboration space
indra.workspace@gmail.com
follow this account if you like it
thank you

#figma #figmadesign #UIUX #fimagram #uidesignerlife #uidesign #foodUI #pastiui #uidesingideas #designlab #designbuild #desainwife #desainerindonesia #uiuxdesigner

View all tags
Posted on Aug 10, 2021
Maulana Indrayana
Maulana Indrayana

More by Maulana Indrayana

View profile
    • Like