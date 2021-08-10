Dendra
Morva

landing page: sales

Dendra
Morva
Dendra for Morva
Hire Us
  • Save
landing page: sales ui design minimalist web design website design branding finance landing page design landing usability simplicity direct payment sales homepage design landing page simple ux ui clean
landing page: sales ui design minimalist web design website design branding finance landing page design landing usability simplicity direct payment sales homepage design landing page simple ux ui clean
Download color palette
  1. sales.direct.png
  2. direct-sales-preview.png

Hey there! Today quick exploration for sales landing page.
Photo credits by Andrea Piacquadio

 ⎺
Start a project:
lets.morva@gmail.com

Need fast response?
⌁ chat us on skype

Morva
Morva
Everything you␘imagine is real.⤵︎
Hire Us

More by Morva

View profile
    • Like