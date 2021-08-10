Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
B2C Info Solutions

Crypto Digital Wallet App

B2C Info Solutions
B2C Info Solutions
  • Save
Crypto Digital Wallet App illustration design app designing b2cinfosolutions app development ui
Download color palette

Hola Folks!

We hope you are doing well and must have got vaccinated now. Since we were busy with our ongoing projects so we were away and now giving a glimpse of one such revolutionary concept, Crypto Digital Wallet a multi-currency Crypto app that enables users to send and receive payments in ERC 223 and ERC 20 standard. We expect that you liked it and don’t forget to share your valuable opinions and suggestions in the comment section below. We love to hear from you

Don't forget to follow us on Instagram, Twitter

Like our Facebook page

View all tags
Posted on Aug 10, 2021
B2C Info Solutions
B2C Info Solutions

More by B2C Info Solutions

View profile
    • Like