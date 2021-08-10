Crypto Digital Wallet App

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Hola Folks!
We hope you are doing well and must have got vaccinated now. Since we were busy with our ongoing projects so we were away and now giving a glimpse of one such revolutionary concept, Crypto Digital Wallet a multi-currency Crypto app that enables users to send and receive payments in ERC 223 and ERC 20 standard. We expect that you liked it and don’t forget to share your valuable opinions and suggestions in the comment section below. We love to hear from you
