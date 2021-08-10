Ganesh Das

Lead Generation

Ganesh Das
Ganesh Das
Hire Me
  • Save
Lead Generation testbook select testbook app ui mobile popup android drawer ios drawer ios android popup drawer bottom sheet
Download color palette

Refurbishing pop-up for course screen. Hopefully I can share some more designs and animations soon.

Ganesh Das
Ganesh Das
Hallo, I'm a Designer, just a Designer 👅
Hire Me

More by Ganesh Das

View profile
    • Like