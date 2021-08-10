SAM151515

Airio

Airio clean identity brand plane logo paperplanelogo paper plane favicon web logo design typography minimal vector icon flat logo design challenge branding dailylogo dailylogochallenge
Day 26 of #dailylogochallenge out of Day 50.
Prompt: Paper Airplane.
Brand: Airio.

