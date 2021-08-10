Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Utsav Parekh

Chips Packaging Design

Utsav Parekh
Utsav Parekh
  • Save
Chips Packaging Design illustration design creative illustrator ui branding label desiging packaging label label design label chips packaging design packaging uiuxguruji graphic design food packaging chips packaging design
Download color palette

Thanks for watching!

If you like it, kindly appreciate this presentation.
👍

I'm available for new projects!
Drop me a line utsavparekh8133@gmail.com

Wana see tutorials of my designs?
Check my YouTube Channel

Checkout my works on
https://dribbble.com/parekhutsav
https://instagram.com/uiuxguruji
https://www.behance.net/parekhutsav

Utsav Parekh
Utsav Parekh

More by Utsav Parekh

View profile
    • Like