Rose Skin Tonic Branding and Packaging Design

Rose Skin Tonic Branding and Packaging Design pink glass bottle scent skin toner stopper organic typography label design quartz rose packaging branding
Branding & Packaging concept for an organic rose water skin tonic.
A small pink glass bottle with a rose quartz stopper shaped like a single rose petal. The stopper works as a Gua Sha treatment stone and doubles as an applicator for when the product is used as a light scent rather than a facial skin toner.

