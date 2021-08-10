🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Bi-Fold Restaurant menu design.
Another Client work with an eye-catching design.
You will get an eye-catching Menu with a unique style and super fast delivery. This menu card is useable for all kinds of restaurants, cafes, Bars, Hotel also various areas. Single size. Bi-fold, Tri-fold, or any size of pages are available in this service.
Services I would offer to you:
• Restaurant Menu
• Food Menu
• Re-Design Old Menu Card
This design is created with Adobe Photoshop. If you want to get this, just inbox me.
