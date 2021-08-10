Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Yana Palamarchuk
merkulove

Hosteller – Hostel Booking Site

Yana Palamarchuk
merkulove
Yana Palamarchuk for merkulove
Hire Us
  • Save
Hosteller – Hostel Booking Site merkulove wordpress booking theme appartment elementor booking hotel hostel animation ui
Download color palette
  1. Comp 1_2.mp4
  2. 01_Home.png

https://1.envato.market/hosteller-tke

Hosteller Template created for hostels, students hotels, guest houses, small hotel, resort, room reservation, travel or other. This is a clean and grid-based template, it includes a homepage, about page, rooms, blog, gallery, other necessary design elements.

Your likes❤️ and comments really help Our Team.
Feel free to contact us.
We are available for new design projects.

merkulove
merkulove
Only the best design for your project
Hire Us

More by merkulove

View profile
    • Like