Football Team Performance Dashboard

Hi There!. Today I presented football team performance dashboard. In this dashboard you can monitor performance of player & also team. You can analyze which can be best lineup position also based on data from previous matches. The reason behind this design is I want to learn about auto layout in figma more details and try increase my design skills, so I am not doing detail research as usual. I would be happy for feedback.

Cheers
Fitria

