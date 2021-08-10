Aiman Ishak

Sea of Light

concept art
An experimental concept art I created in 2020. The purpose of this concept art was to see on how I powerful color could take control of the entire scene. This piece was also created to explore on how the smudge brush could add to the scene without ruining it.

Posted on Aug 10, 2021
