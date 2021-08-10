sonu sudharsan

Trendy & Minimal Splash Screen

sonu sudharsan
sonu sudharsan
  • Save
Trendy & Minimal Splash Screen product application splash screen trendey minimal ui design ux design design figmadesign india onboarding app ui mobile onboarding mobileapp ui
Download color palette

Hi, There!
This is my exploration of Minimal & Trendy splash screen design. What do you think? Hope you guys like it. 😎
Share some love by pressing 'L' if you like this shot 🙂
Happy Designing ✌

sonu sudharsan
sonu sudharsan

More by sonu sudharsan

View profile
    • Like