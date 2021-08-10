Lionel Messi = GOAT

Hello Guys 👋

Here's is my first shot!

Lionel Messi is leaving FC Barcelona due to financial problems on the club,

It's sad when I saw his press conference, he's leaving his home, and he promises that he will come back to Barcelona one day! I hope he gets well on his new club!

Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought's on that.

Have a project idea? We are available for new projects

mail.artkepo@gmail.com

Follow us on Instagram:

kepo design

Thank You!