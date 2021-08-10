Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Lionel Messi = GOAT

Lionel Messi = GOAT soccer cartoon football cartoon barcelona illustrator adobe illustrator 2d illustration soccer illustration football illustration football character football art soocer football messi lionel messi flat icon flat design illustration flat illustration motion graphics graphic design
Hello Guys 👋

Here's is my first shot!
Lionel Messi is leaving FC Barcelona due to financial problems on the club,
It's sad when I saw his press conference, he's leaving his home, and he promises that he will come back to Barcelona one day! I hope he gets well on his new club!

Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought's on that.

Thank You!

