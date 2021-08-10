PitchWorx

Sales collaterals like envelope design, visiting cards, etc

PitchWorx
PitchWorx
  • Save
Sales collaterals like envelope design, visiting cards, etc collaterals letterhead brandingagency brandingdesign businesscollaterals visitingcard motion graphics graphic design envelopedesign ui vector logo branding animation 2d animation illustrator character illustration design
Download color palette

Sales collaterals like envelope design, visiting cards, etc, designed for a photography studio. The design is minimal and made with premium colour tones of navy and copper foil. The logo design is a monogram that is debossed in the envelope.

Get your premium-looking collaterals, only at PitchWorx. Link in bio.

PitchWorx
PitchWorx
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble

More by PitchWorx

View profile
    • Like