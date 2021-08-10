Aiman Ishak

Night Gala Concept Art

Night Gala Concept Art digital art vector poster logo branding drawing art environmental concept art concept art graphic design illustration design
A Concept Art of a Night Gala that I created in 2019, the idea for this came from watching the Oscars. I first gathered reference materials and photo's to use in the design.

After that I sketched out a basic idea on Photoshop and transferred the file to Procreate so I could continue the work on mobile. I continued to refine the drawing in procreate and finally brought it back to Photoshop to add final image touchups and lighting edits.

