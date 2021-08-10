Adil Aijaz

BulkVatValidator.com Homepage design and development

BulkVatValidator.com Homepage design and development
BulkVatValidator.com is a sister site of VatAPI.

I did the design on figma and then developed it using vanilla html/css/js.

Its Live - check it out: https://bulkvatvalidator.com/

Available for freelance, contract projects.
Email: adilaijaz1997@gmail.com

