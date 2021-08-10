Gregory Grigoriou

OnBlast

Gregory Grigoriou
Gregory Grigoriou
  • Save
OnBlast logotype branding brandmark advertising seo social media marketing marketing mouth face logo design logos logo megaphone logo onblast social media party noise loud speaker megaphone
Download color palette

I made a loudmouth for a social media marketing outfit.

Gregory Grigoriou
Gregory Grigoriou
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Gregory Grigoriou

View profile
    • Like