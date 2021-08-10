Financial Planning Platform (Abacum Redesign)

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

👋Hello, everyone! We are here with our new shot — redesign of Abacum service! It’s a service for financial planning and analysis of financial indicators.

On the shot you can see:

📊 the company's financial indicators

📈 a graph and a diagram of income and expenses

🗒 a table with the history of financial transactions

You can use a calendar to display the desired period and see the participants of your workspace📅

🧡💜Orange and purple are combined with each other and give a good contrast with the white background. In addition, a financial app doesn’t have to be boring.

The main feature of the app is convenient management of income and expenses, differentiation of workspaces, which is suitable for companies with several departments

Created by Eugene Khalturin