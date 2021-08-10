🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The trend for Superfoods has been on the high for some time now and Avocado has been amongst them. There are various cutesy illustrations to quotes that uses Avocado as the center of it all.
Thats when I came up with the idea of avocado gift wraps to use as my personal brand of wrapping paper.