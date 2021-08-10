Clinically - Healthcare About Us Page

Trending designs to inspire you
Here comes another screen preview shot from our Clinically concept for About Us Page.
A page where users can read the story of the clinic, the list of doctors registered on the clinic, and full details of clinic features.
You can purchase now via UI8! And do let us know if you have any specific screen/feature that you want us to include in the updates.
We are available for custom Healthcare, Clinic & Medical related project.
We are Illiyin Studio
Digital product design and development agency. We help entrepreneurs and forward-looking companies to transform their ideas into successful digital products. We work with clients of all scopes and sectors to create better experiences through design. Because we believe that great ideas aren’t industry-specific.
