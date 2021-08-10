Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Muhammad Hamrozi Yusira

Colorful and Meaningful Concept for Magnificent Samarinda

Colorful and Meaningful Concept for Magnificent Samarinda meaningful logo clean logo logo design minimal animal logo vector tourism logo vector logo branding flat logo nature logo city logo colorful logo minimalist logo simple logo
This is my logo concept for Magnificent Samarinda, the city tourism brand. The current logo has a scandal of plagiarism. This is part of #logocitychallenge on Instagram. Initiated by @williamlovecraft .

Let me know what do you think about this!

Need a logo design? Send me message of email me:
ozi.dsgn@gmail.com

