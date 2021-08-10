Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
CreativeTrick

E-books app (e-Commerce)

CreativeTrick
CreativeTrick
  • Save
E-books app (e-Commerce) flat graphics design illustration mobile ui uidesign uiux mobile app design modern interaction interface icon ecommerce minimal mobile app mobile branding logo design ux ui
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers! 👋

Today I would like to show you something new! Here’s the concept of a E-book ordering with online application, where user can find popular e-books throught out the collection, explore new released e-books and able to purchase.

Hit "L" If you like it. ❤️✨

 Thanks for watching!

 Check out my profile and follow me if you like my work.

I'm also available on
Behance | Instagram

Soon more! 🙌

All the best, 
Keyur

CreativeTrick
CreativeTrick

More by CreativeTrick

View profile
    • Like