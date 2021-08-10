Courier Tracking Landing Page Design Concept

Hello Everyone!

Here is the new exploration landing page for courier tracking.

Nowadays, anybody from anywhere can buy and sell anything. As a result, shipping has become a more important part of the business, and sending shipments and getting items delivered directly to your door has never been easier. There are several elements in this, including Courier, Delivery, and Tracking Number.

What are your thoughts on this Landing Page Design? More screens will be added in the near future.

Tools: Adobe XD, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe illustrator

