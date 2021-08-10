Sumit Sevak
Courier Tracking Landing Page Design Concept

Sumit Sevak for MultiQoS Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Courier Tracking Landing Page Design Concept track consignment order tracking web design and development uiux package delivery web design landing page delivery landing page tracking app delivery service parcelservice logistics tracking courier tracking parcel tracking web track shipment landing page design web landing page parcel tracking website courier service shipment landing page
Hello Everyone!

Here is the new exploration landing page for courier tracking.

Nowadays, anybody from anywhere can buy and sell anything. As a result, shipping has become a more important part of the business, and sending shipments and getting items delivered directly to your door has never been easier. There are several elements in this, including Courier, Delivery, and Tracking Number.

What are your thoughts on this Landing Page Design? More screens will be added in the near future.

Tools: Adobe XD, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe illustrator

Mobile Application and Website Design & Development Company.
