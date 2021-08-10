Salt Lake 2002 Olympics {REDESIGN)

Closing Ceremonies | Redesign a Previous Olympic Logo - I must preface this by saying; the Salt Lake 2002 Olympic logo is the most iconic and influential mark in my career, as it sparked my love for branding and logo design. With that being said, in the spirit of this challenge, I wanted to pay homage to my hometown, as well as the event that sparked it all. To the designers of the XIX Olympics, I hope I’ve made you proud. Enjoy!