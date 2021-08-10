Hatypo Studio

Aletheia - Brand Identity

Hatypo Studio
Hatypo Studio
Hire Me
  • Save
Aletheia - Brand Identity agency architect graphic design dribbble design brand identity brand guidelines branding logo design logo
Aletheia - Brand Identity agency architect graphic design dribbble design brand identity brand guidelines branding logo design logo
Aletheia - Brand Identity agency architect graphic design dribbble design brand identity brand guidelines branding logo design logo
Download color palette
  1. Aletheia - Brand Identitiy 1..png
  2. Aletheia - Brand Identity 2..png
  3. Aletheia - Brand Identitiy 1.-1.png

Heloo Everyone✋🏻

This is an exploration of the Alehtia Brand Identity. Aletheia is an agency engaged in the field of architects.

What do you think?
Hope you like it, Feel free give some feedback. And don't forget to press love button if you like it 😊

For Business & Inquiry: hellohatypo@gmail.com

Visit our :
Behance
Instagram

Hatypo Studio
Hatypo Studio
Let's Collaboration with Hatypo!
Hire Me

More by Hatypo Studio

View profile
    • Like