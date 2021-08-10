Ryan J. McCardle

USA Jump Rope Squad

Ryan J. McCardle
Ryan J. McCardle
Hire Me
  • Save
USA Jump Rope Squad badge patriotic summer obsucre olympics challenge logo jump rope
Download color palette

Day 5 | Obscure Sports - this one was probably my most challenging. I found myself switching gears 3 times, gave up twice, and finally pushing through to this solution. I present to you, U.S. Jump Roping.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 10, 2021
Ryan J. McCardle
Ryan J. McCardle
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Ryan J. McCardle

View profile
    • Like