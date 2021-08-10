CaDesign

CaFit Fitness UI Kit (Community)

CaFit Fitness UI Kit (Community)
Hey, Everyone 👋

Here are some screens we wanted to share for you to experience our newly launched product. This is a free version that you can try and purchase it in the future and is now fully recreated in Figma and available on the Figma community.

You can find this kit in Figma community:
https://www.figma.com/community/file/1006792256448143765/CaFit-Fitness-UI-Kit-(Community)

New week full of energy 🔥

Follow CaDesign:
Our Marketplace | IG | BE

We craft High-quality UX/UI systems
