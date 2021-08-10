Ryan J. McCardle

U.S. Snowboarding Team snowflake eagle patriotic olympics usa snowboard winter challenge logo
Day 4 | Winter Sports Logo - I had a whole lot of fun with this one! Lately I’ve had a penchant for geometric snowflake design, so I thought it’d be appropriate for this particular challenge. Here is my solution for the US Snowboarding Team!

Posted on Aug 10, 2021
