Rokas Mežetis

Music Week Vilnius - Mixer

Rokas Mežetis
Rokas Mežetis
  • Save
Music Week Vilnius - Mixer music dj dj-set vynil 3d cgi instrument festival club
Download color palette

One out of three key visuals made for for the Music Week Vilnius festival. Full project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/11639825/Music-Week-Vilnius-2013

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2014
Rokas Mežetis
Rokas Mežetis

More by Rokas Mežetis

View profile
    • Like