USA Surf Team watersports patriotic wave surf team usa branding logo usa olympics
Day 3 | Water Sports Logo - Day 2 was a challenge, which ultimately led to me scrapping it all together (as many of you may have already seen). It allowed me to step back, clear my mind, and focus. What came from that was the USA Surf Team; my very first ambigram. Enjoy!

Posted on Aug 10, 2021
