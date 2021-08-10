Yash Raje

Retail Mobile Workspace Application Design

Another quick daily design of a retail application for workers to have on their phone. It seems that alot of companies nowadays are looking to positively implement personal devices into the workspace rather than forcing employees to work without them, so it might be interesting to see what more we can do with them to create a more efficient workspace!

Posted on Aug 10, 2021
