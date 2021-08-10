Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Al Muhaymin

Devil;the lettering LOGO

Al Muhaymin
Al Muhaymin
  • Save
Devil;the lettering LOGO typography flat icon vector logo design illustration branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

This shot take 4 hours to create.I used adobe illustrator for this.It can be used as a simple gaming LOGO or a LOGO for website.Thanks!

Al Muhaymin
Al Muhaymin

More by Al Muhaymin

View profile
    • Like