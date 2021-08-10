Voice Assisted Search

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
In the e-commerce industry, where we have thousands of products in every category available to users, capturing intent and helping them find the right product 🛍️ becomes critical. Product search is a standard way of channelizing specific buying intent.
But here’s the problem - making the right search 🔍. Not all our users are well-versed with English, and they don't know the difference between a 'dress' 👗 and a 'drass'. The search efficacy is significantly reduced due to spelling errors. At Meesho, we catered to this issue with a chatbot supported by voice assistance 🤖 , that helps users narrow down to just a few winning options without even typing. We introduce the feature to first-time users with this animation.
P.S. We’re looking for Product and Visual Designers 👨🎨
If you’re someone who wants to create impact with design in the next billion users of India, reach out to our Design recruiter, Farhan at farhan.hazarika@meesho.com. We'd love to hear from you!