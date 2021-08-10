Raymond Christian Valentino

COVID-19 Vaccine Mobile App - Vaksinacy

Raymond Christian Valentino
Raymond Christian Valentino
  • Save
COVID-19 Vaccine Mobile App - Vaksinacy raymondvalent1no vaksin pandemic ui ux ux ui mobile plainthingchallenge plainthingstudio vaccines indonesia health coronavirus vaccination vaccine app vaccine covid19 covid
Download color palette

Vaksinacy
a mobile app design for vaccine appointment, finding vaccine locations near our location, and description about vaccine types.

I made this design to participate in the 1st design challenge by
Plainthing Studio

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

My Email
📧 raymondvalentino007@gmail.com

You can also find me on
Behance | Instagram | Linked In

Thankyou for visiting!

Raymond Christian Valentino
Raymond Christian Valentino

More by Raymond Christian Valentino

View profile
    • Like