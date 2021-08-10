Ryan J. McCardle

Angel Grove Dept. of Justice

Angel Grove Dept. of Justice mmpr white ranger power rangers crest shield design branding logo
I honestly had so much fun making the first one, I might turn this into a series. I present the Angel Grove Department of Justice.

Posted on Aug 10, 2021
