Daily UI - Day 015

Day 015: "On/Off Switch. Design an On/Off Switch. Consider what's being turned on/off and how it should be done."

I wanted to make a simple switch to practice my Figma animation skills, but the gif doesn't really do my prototype any justice. If anyone has any advice or programs to recommend for screen recording gifs, I'm all ears! I'm currently using Screen to Gif to record my prototypes, but the gifs come out slow and not smooth.