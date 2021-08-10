Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Violeta Patolova Paolini

Botanical Lettering Poster You Have A Brave Heart

Violeta Patolova Paolini
Violeta Patolova Paolini
  • Save
Botanical Lettering Poster You Have A Brave Heart illustration art print design quote lettering posters wall art poster illustration poster design poster art poster lettering daily lettering art lemon illustration graphic design flower illustration botanical typography lettering botanical art illustration
Download color palette

Summer illustration with lemons and lettering quote. 🍋 🍋 🍋
Be inspired and have a lemony summer!

Violeta Patolova Paolini
Violeta Patolova Paolini

More by Violeta Patolova Paolini

View profile
    • Like